This was a dreadful performance from Peterborough United which doubled as a cry for help

Matt Garbett. Photo David Lowndes.

This wasn’t just a poor performance and a dreadful result, this was a plea for help from Peterborough United’s players.

It seems a strange thing to say given Posh fielded three recent signings, but until some sort of attacking threat and defensive security arrives, to complement some decent midfielders, this season is only ending one way.

Posh probably fancied Exeter City, and they weren’t at full strength, would represent their best chance of their first win of the season, but they were completely disabused of that notion as the hosts won 3-0 at a canter, against a side with no confidence as well as with no functioning forward line.

Posh handed full debuts to recent signings Matthew Garbett and Tom Lees. There was also a second Posh debut for on-loan full-back Peter Kioso as manager Darren Ferguson tried to find that elusive winning formula.

David Okagbue, James Dornelly and Klaidi Lolos dropped to the substitutes bench where they were joined, surprisingly, by striker David Kamara. Forward Brad Ihionvien dropped out of the squad altogether for as yet unspecified reasons and winger Declan Frith was injured.

Exeter named former Posh youngster Andrew Oluwabori among their substitutes.

Posh kicked off, presumably ignorant of the fact a first win of the season would take them off the bottom after Plymouth’s lunchtime demise at Cardiff City.

The hosts started the better, by dominating the ball and mixing their passing up. One long ball tempted George Nevett into collecting an early caution and one deep cross was headed over the crossbar by Ilmari Niskanen.

Posh did settle and played some decent stuff through midfield, usually involving Garbett, but there was no goal threat at all. One Kioso cross caused an issue, but Archie Collins and Kyrell Lisbie couldn’t force the ball past home ‘keeper Joe Whitworth.

Exeter also rarely looked like scoring, but then they did on 32 minutes. Kioso did well to clear a corner, but Abraham Odoh made a rash decision to try and get hold the ball out wide. He was beaten and a cross was slammed home first time by Jacob Wareham.

The response wasn’t bad. There was excellence from Carl Johnston in winning the ball and then slipping it to Garbett whose fierce drive was well blocked by a covering defender. Lindgren then beat his man, but lost control of the ball in the penalty area.

Exeter almost doubled their lead just before the break when a quick throw-in gave Josh Magennis a shooting chance, but Posh ‘keeper Vicente Reyes saved well.

The half ended without Posh delivering a shot on target. This is not a spoiler because they did manage one on 71 minutes, a dribbler and instantly forgettable.

Exeter had the first attempt at goal after the break when Wareham headed Ryan Rydel cross wide. Posh were so poor in these opening minutes Ferguson sent on three substitutes, a similar tactic worked last weekend against Bradford City.

It never looked like working at St James Park. In fact Posh became worse and two headed goals from Magennis in four second-half minutes ended the contest.

He latched on to a fine pass from Niskanen to nod past Reyes and then leapt highest to convert a left-wing cross. There could have been other goals as a switch to wing-backs made Posh even more defensively vulnerable.

Jack Aitchison fired just wide and substitute Kieran Wilson forced a fine Reyes save before Posh trooped off disconsolately. It’s become a familiar feeling for players and supporters.

Posh: Vicente Reyes, Peter Kioso (sub Harley Mills, 55 mins), Carl Johnston (sub David OKagbue, 70 mins), Tom Lees, George Nevett, Archie Collins, Brandon Khela (sub Klaidi Lolos, 55 mins), Matthew Garbett, Kyrell LIsbie (sub David Kamara, 70 mins), Abraham Odoh (sub Cian Hayes, 55 mins), Gustav Lindgren.

Unused substitutes: Bastian Smith, James Dornelly.

Exeter: Joe Whitworth, Ed Turns, Ilmari Niskanen, Jack Fitzwater, Jack McMillan, Ryan Rydel (sub Pierce Sweeney, 77 mins) Jake Doyle-Hayes (sub Sonny Cox (77 mins), Ethan Brierley, Jack Aitchison (sub Ed Francis, 85 mins) Josh Magennis (sub Kieran Wilson, 85 mins), Jayden Wareham (sub Luca Woodhouse, 77 mins).

Unused substitutes: Jack Bycroft, Ed Francis, KIeran Wilson, Andrew Oluwabori.

GOALS: Posh –

Exeter – Wareham (32 mins), Magennis (66 mins & 69 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Nevett (foul), Garbett (foul).

Exeter – Doyle-Hayes (foul), Aitchison (foul), Brierley (foul).

REFEREE: Matthew Corlett 6.

ATTENDANCE: 6,239 (392 Posh).