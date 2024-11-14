And what a game to do it in with a 6-1 derby day giving Posh all the bragging rights.

It leaves them in mid-table but a mere three points off the top six and with a bucket load of points still up for grabs.

Wycombe Wanderers have amazingly taken over at the top of League One after they chalked up a sixth straight win and Birmingham were held by Northampton.

At the other end of the table Burton Albion are up and running after getting their first win of the season against fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town.

So who is going to finish where this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

