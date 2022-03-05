This Peterborough United team with no functioning parts is set to become the lowest of the low

Ricky-Jade Jones of Peterborough United in action with Tom Lees of Huddersfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Not one part of the team has functioned efficiently. Posh are defensively suspect, there is no creativity in midfield and the forwards don’t score. The last two points are not unrelated to Siriki Dembele’s untimely January departure.

After last night’s (March 4) 3-0 defeat at Huddersfield, Posh have conceded the most goals in the Championship (69 at more than two per game), scored the joint fewest (24 with just one goal in the last eight league games), lost the most matches (23), won the joint fewest (5) and naturally have the fewest points (21) alongside a team who suffered a 21-point deduction. Without points deductions Posh would be a whopping 16 points from safety with 12 games remaining.

Club records seem destined to fall and not in a good way. The lowest points tally in a season is 34 set by the 2009-10 team who finished bottom of the Championship. The lowest number of away points in a season is 10 by the 1993-94 team that also finished bottom of the second tier. Posh currently have four away points (one win) from a possible 54. Posh have never won fewer than two away games in a season. The current squad is striving hard to become the lowest of the low.

Goalmouth action between Peterborough United and Huddersfield Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And what’s worse than a dispiriting set of numbers is the meek acceptance of an inevitable fate. It was easy to get yourself up for a game against Manchester City, but apparently not so easy to show passion and pride on a trip to Huddersfield Town.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM HUDDERSFIELD v POSH...

1) New Posh boss Grant McCann sounded just like his predecessor Darren Ferguson after last night’s defeat as he moaned about a lack of attacking ambition and aggression from his side. Posh weren’t far off Huddersfield in the possession stats, but those numbers were boosted by far too many safe passes. Crosses into the penalty area were often spurned in favour of a six yard pass backwards. Joe Ward refused to take Harry Toffolo (no great defender) on even once when in possession and, in the first-half in particular, a Posh midfielder might pick up the ball and see absolutely no teammate in front of him. There is so little confidence in this squad the players either don’t seem to want the ball or when they do get it they don’t want to be seen to give it away. Playing scared won’t get you anywhere.

2) It was encouraging to see McCann make a substitute after 25 minutes with Posh 2-0 down and threatening to fall futher behind. But sending on a defensive midfielder in Oliver Norburn for an attacking midfielder Kwame Poku seemed illogical in the circumstances. Maybe one of three centre-backs should have been sacrficed. It’s not as though Posh had been rock solid at the back. Posh defended well in three games in a row recently - against Preston, Reading and Derby - and they used a flat back four in all of them. Two Championship game with three centre-backs under the new manager have been lost 6-0 on aggregate.

David Cornell of Peterborough United encourages his team-mates after Huddersfield Town score the opening goal. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

3) McCann should get a free pass from too much criticism for the rest of the season though. He’s inherited a squad so deflated and crushed by regular disappointments there was never any chance of a new manager bounce.

4) Jorge Grant has been a sublime set-piece taker in the past. He scored a beauty in the last minute for Lincoln against Posh a couple of seasons ago. 20 yards out is his range and Posh won a free kick in that area in the first-half last night. But Grant was ignored and watched Joe Ward belt the ball over the bar. Previously he’s watched Jonson Clarke-Harris belt the ball into the wall from a similar distance. If Grant is on the pitch, and there’s no guarantee of that, he should be first-choice on free kicks from around the opposition penalty area.