Peterborough United are five points above the League One relegation zone.placeholder image
Peterborough United are five points above the League One relegation zone.

This is who the supercomputer thinks is going down from League One as Peterborough United look to pull away from Crawley Town, Cambridge United, Shrewsbury Town and Burton Albion

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 7th Feb 2025, 12:01 BST
Posh are still looking over their shoulders after the defeat at Bristol Rovers.

It leaves Posh five points above the drop zone and needing a couple of quick wins to elimate lingering fears of an unlikely relegation.

Posh have no game this weekend with the home match against Birmingham being postponed. It gives Burton the chance to pull within touching distance with the Brewers hosting Blackpool.

Here is where Posh are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of BonusCodeBets – expecting the League One table to look like this.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

103pts (+42)

1. Birmingham City

103pts (+42) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
95pts (+39)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

95pts (+39) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+26)

3. Stockport County

87pts (+26) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
86pts (+23)

4. Charlton Athletic

86pts (+23) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneCrawley TownBristol RoversBlackpoolBirmingham
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice