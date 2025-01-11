Peterborough United are now without a win in five and looking over their shouders.Peterborough United are now without a win in five and looking over their shouders.
Peterborough United are now without a win in five and looking over their shouders.

This is where your team is tipped to finish the League One season, including Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic, Barnsley, Exeter City, Bolton Wanderers and the rest

Posh continue to look over their shoulder after they winless run went on at Wrexham.

The 1-0 defeat leaves Posh without a win in five games and just five points above Crawley in the final relegation place.

While a relegation would be unthinkable, Posh still have work to do to secure League One football next season.

So where will Posh finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

96pts (+45)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

96pts (+45) Photo: Getty Images

94pts (+31)

3. Barnsley

94pts (+31) Photo: David Lowndes

85pts (+24)

4. Charlton Athletic

85pts (+24) Photo: Getty Images

