The 1-0 defeat leaves Posh without a win in five games and just five points above Crawley in the final relegation place.

While a relegation would be unthinkable, Posh still have work to do to secure League One football next season.

So where will Posh finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.