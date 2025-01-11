The 1-0 defeat leaves Posh without a win in five games and just five points above Crawley in the final relegation place.
While a relegation would be unthinkable, Posh still have work to do to secure League One football next season.
So where will Posh finish this season? This is how a supercomputer – run on behalf of Grosvenor Sport – expects the League One season to finish.
