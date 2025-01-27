The Imps had scored just once in 468 minutes of league football before putting five past sorry Posh.

It leaves Posh still six points above the danger zone after wins for Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

Posh will be looking to get more breathing space when they host Wigan tomorrow night.

Here is where Posh are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

