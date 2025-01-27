Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.Crawley Town's long wait for a win continued after a 2-0 defeat at Stockport County.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 27th Jan 2025, 13:23 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 13:31 BST
It was another afternoon to forget for Posh after a heavy 5-1 defeat at Lincoln City.

The Imps had scored just once in 468 minutes of league football before putting five past sorry Posh.

It leaves Posh still six points above the danger zone after wins for Burton Albion and Cambridge United.

Posh will be looking to get more breathing space when they host Wigan tomorrow night.

Here is where Posh are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

101pts (+41)

1. Birmingham City

101pts (+41) Photo: Getty Images

93pts (+38)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

93pts (+38) Photo: Getty Images

87pts (+27)

3. Stockport County

87pts (+27) Photo: Getty Images

83pts (+28)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

