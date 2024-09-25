Peterborough United are eighth in League One after last night's draw at Leyton Orient.Peterborough United are eighth in League One after last night's draw at Leyton Orient.
This is Peterborough United's new predicted finishing position after midweek draw, plus points totals for Birmingham City, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers and the rest

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 25th Sep 2024, 08:05 BST
Posh picked up another point on the road to make it three games unbeaten last night.

The battling 2-2 at Orient leaves Darren Ferguson’s men eighth in the table and well-placed to kick on into the play-off places.

And this supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks this is where Posh will eventually finish in the League One table.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

94pts (+36)

1. Birmingham City

94pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+25)

2. Charlton Athletic

89pts (+25) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

85pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

82pts (+21)

4. Wrexham

82pts (+21) Photo: Getty Images

