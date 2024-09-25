The battling 2-2 at Orient leaves Darren Ferguson’s men eighth in the table and well-placed to kick on into the play-off places.

And this supercomputer – run on behalf of OLBG – thinks this is where Posh will eventually finish in the League One table.

Where do you think Posh will finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Posh news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.