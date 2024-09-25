Check out our gallery below to see the average age of every squad in Sky Bet League One as of September 2024. You might be surprised by some of the results!
1. Mansfield Town - 29 years
Mansfield Town have the oldest squad in League One, with an average age of 29-years-old. Photo: Pete Norton
2. Rotherham United - 26.6 years
Rotherham currently have the second oldest squad in the league. Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Huddersfield Town - 26.5 years
Huddersfield are currently have the third oldest squad in the league. Photo: Pete Norton
4. Wrexham - 26.4 years
Wrexham are joint top of the league and have the fourth oldest squad. Photo: Alex Pantling
