They're how old? What's the average of every League One squad? Find out just how youthful Birmingham City, Huddersfield Town, Mansfield Town, Peterborough United et al really are

By Mark Duffy
Published 25th Sep 2024, 10:47 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2024, 11:07 BST
Do you go with youth, experience or a bit of both to be successful nowadays?

Check out our gallery below to see the average age of every squad in Sky Bet League One as of September 2024. You might be surprised by some of the results!

Data via transfermarkt.co.uk

Mansfield Town have the oldest squad in League One, with an average age of 29-years-old.

1. Mansfield Town - 29 years

Mansfield Town have the oldest squad in League One, with an average age of 29-years-old. Photo: Pete Norton

Rotherham currently have the second oldest squad in the league.

2. Rotherham United - 26.6 years

Rotherham currently have the second oldest squad in the league. Photo: Tony Johnson

Huddersfield are currently have the third oldest squad in the league.

3. Huddersfield Town - 26.5 years

Huddersfield are currently have the third oldest squad in the league. Photo: Pete Norton

Wrexham are joint top of the league and have the fourth oldest squad.

4. Wrexham - 26.4 years

Wrexham are joint top of the league and have the fourth oldest squad. Photo: Alex Pantling

