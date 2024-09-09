But Posh are a club who certainly know what it takes to be in the promotion mix after back-to-back play-off seasons.
And they will still fancy their chances of making it three in a row this season as Darren Ferguson looks to get the new-look team ticking.
The League One table has a strange look to it with two promoted sides – Wrexham and Stockport County – leading the way.
Can they keep up the pace or will the league’s big-hitters and big spenders have the last laugh?
Here we look at the odds for promotion from SkyBet.
