It's been a mixed start to the League One season so far for promotion-chasing Peterborough United.

These are the latest League One promotion odds as newcomers Wrexham and Stockport County lead the way, plus Peterborough United, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Sep 2024
It’s been a mixed start to the season for Posh with two wins and two losses.

But Posh are a club who certainly know what it takes to be in the promotion mix after back-to-back play-off seasons.

And they will still fancy their chances of making it three in a row this season as Darren Ferguson looks to get the new-look team ticking.

The League One table has a strange look to it with two promoted sides – Wrexham and Stockport County – leading the way.

Can they keep up the pace or will the league’s big-hitters and big spenders have the last laugh?

Here we look at the odds for promotion from SkyBet.

1/3

1. Birmingham City

1/3 Photo: Getty Images

13/8

2. Huddersfield Town

13/8 Photo: Getty Images

7/4

3. Wrexham

7/4 Photo: Getty Images

9/4

4. Bolton Wanderers

9/4 Photo: Getty Images

League One, Wrexham, Stockport County, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Darren Ferguson
