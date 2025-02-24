Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.
Peterborough United remain two points above the drop zone as the relegation battle hots up.

These are the four teams tipped to get relegated from League One with a shock twist for Peterborough United, Burton Albion and Crawley Town

Published 24th Feb 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 24th Feb 2025, 14:44 BST
Posh boosted their survival hopes with a crucial 1-0 win at Huddersfield Town over the weekend.

It proved to be an even more important three points after Burton Albion also won to keep up the pressure from below.

Posh remain fifth bottom with just two points keeping them above the drop zone,

They go in search of three more points when Posh host fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.

Here is where Posh are now being tipped to finish, with a supercomputer – run on behalf of CasinoHawks – expecting the League One table to look like this.

108pts (+50)

1. Birmingham City

93pts (+37)

93pts (+37)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

84pts (+23)

84pts (+23)

3. Charlton Athletic

83pts (+30)

83pts (+30)

4. Leyton Orient

83pts (+30)

