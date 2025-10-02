The heavy defeat at home to Lincoln leaves Posh still in the relegation zone and with plenty of problems to solve.

Blackpool and also remain in the relegation zone after weekend defeats, while pre-season relegation favourites Northampton Town are sitting pretty after three wins in their last four.

There’s still an unusual look at the top end of League with Bradford City, Stevenage and Lincoln City all looking good right now.

They are being chased by a pack of big boys, including Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Barnsley.

So how will the League One table finish? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.