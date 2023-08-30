News you can trust since 1948
These are said to be the best players in League One so far this season, featuring players from Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Barnsley, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers - picture gallery

Kwame Poku has been named in the list of League One's best performing player so far this season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jan 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:51 BST

He is the only Peterborough United player to make the list of top 20 players compiled by the whoscored.com website.

Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Kwame Poku is rated as Peterborough United's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website

1.

Kwame Poku is rated as Peterborough United's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website Photo: David Lowndes

7.78

2. Joe Low (Wycombe Wanderers)

7.78 Photo: DARREN STAPLES

7.76

3. Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town)

7.76 Photo: Pete Norton

7.70

4. Will Aimson (Exeter City)

7.70 Photo: Justin Setterfield

