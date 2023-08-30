These are said to be the best players in League One so far this season, featuring players from Peterborough United, Portsmouth, Barnsley, Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers - picture gallery
Kwame Poku has been named in the list of League One’s best performing player so far this season.
He is the only Peterborough United player to make the list of top 20 players compiled by the whoscored.com website.
Here is the top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
Get all the latest Posh news here.
1 / 6