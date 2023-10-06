Harrison Burrows is rated as Peterborough United’s best player this season, according to a national football website.

Burrows has been included in whoscored.com’s list of best League One players, with a 7.31 season rating.

He is the only Peterborough United player to make the top 20.

Here is the website’s top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.