These are said to be the best players in League One so far this season, featuring players from Peterborough United, Derby County, Exeter City, Barnsley and Oxford United - picture gallery
Harrison Burrows is rated as Peterborough United’s best player this season, according to a national football website.
Burrows has been included in whoscored.com’s list of best League One players, with a 7.31 season rating.
He is the only Peterborough United player to make the top 20.
Here is the website’s top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.
