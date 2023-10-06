News you can trust since 1948
Harrison Burrows is rated as Peterborough United's best player this season by a national football website.

Harrison Burrows is rated as Peterborough United’s best player this season, according to a national football website.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 12th Jan 2023, 12:01 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 12:59 BST

Burrows has been included in whoscored.com’s list of best League One players, with a 7.31 season rating.

He is the only Peterborough United player to make the top 20.

Here is the website’s top 20 League One players. Take a look and let us know what you make of the ratings.

Get all the latest Posh news here.

7.51

1. Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United)

7.51 Photo: Catherine Ivill

7.44

2. Carl Piergianni (Stevenage)

7.44 Photo: Pete Norton

7.39

3. Colby Bishop (Portmouth)

7.39 Photo: Bryn Lennon

7.38

4. Chey Dunkley (Shrewsbury Town)

7.38 Photo: Pete Norton

