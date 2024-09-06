Emmanuel Fernandez is rated as Peterborough United's best-performing player this season by the whoscored.com website.placeholder image
These are said to be League One's best players after the opening month of the season, featuring players from Peterborough United, Charlton Athletic, Huddersfield Town, Birmingham City, Wrexham and Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 6th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
The season is young – but these are the players who are already standing out.

This list has been compiled by the whoscored.com website and rates the best performing players around League One after the few games of the early season..

It features some familiar faces, who have taken the step up a division in their stride, as well as players impressing at their new clubs after summer moves.

The list includes one Posh player, with a 7.33 player rating to place 18th on the list.

7.87

1. Kyle Wootton (Stockport County)

7.87 Photo: Getty Images

7.72

2. Lloyd Jones (Charlton Athletic)

7.72 Photo: Getty Images

7.68

3. Paudie O'Connor (Lincoln City)

7.68 Photo: Getty Images

7.63

4. Max Cleworth (Wrexham)

7.63 Photo: Getty Images

