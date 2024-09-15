Keir Pekins celebrates a goal for Posh Women v Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Darren Wiles

​There’s no stopping five-star Peterborough United Women.

Posh made it five wins in five National Midlands Division One games with a 5-2 win over Sutton Coldfield at Bourne Town FC on Sunday. Captain Keir Perkins struck twice with Megan Lawlor, Lauren Wilshaw and Frankie Pim also hitting the target as second-placed Posh fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to keep up the pressure on current leaders Loughborough Lightning.

Sutton Coldfield made life tough for Posh and took the lead on 30 minutes before a goalmouth scramble led to Perkins equalising with help from local youngster Emma-Mai Bale six minutes before the break. The visitors were back in front two minutes into the second half, but again the Posh response was swift as Lawlor cracked a beauty into the top corner on 56 minutes.

Bale came close to edging Posh in front for the first time, but home keeper Neive Corry then had to save bravely before her side took control of the game in the final quarter.

Lauren Wilshaw celebrates her goal for Posh Women v Sutton Coldfield. Photo: Darren Wiles

Wilshaw broke away before finishing well for 3-2 on 68 minutes and Pekins made it 4-2 from the edge of the penalty area a couple of minutes later. Substitute Pim completed the scoring with a far post header from a Lawlor corner in the final minutes.

Posh have a National League fixture at Solihull Moors next Sunday

Posh: Corry, Connor, Dawbarn (sub Bennett 80 mins), Driscoll-King (sub Osker 46 mins), Sharpe, Brown, Perkins, Lawlor, Reynolds (sub Pim 80 mins), Wilshaw (sub O’Neill 76 mins), Bale.

Unused sub: Kirk.