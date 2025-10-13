There's an odds on favourite to become the new manager of one of Peterborough United's relegation rivals, star name set to be appointed at Luton Town
It had been thought former Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was going to take charge at Blackpool, but ex-Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic manager Leam Richardson is now the 2-5 favourite at talksport.bet.
Blackpool, who are next-to-bottom and visit bottom club Posh on October 25, sacked Steve Bruce after a 2-0 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon on October 4. The Seasiders lost 1-0 at Stockport County on Saturday.
Evatt (5-2) remains second favourite for the manager’s post with Charlie Adam third favourite at 9-1. Former Posh boss Grant McCann is 9-1 to become the next manager at Bloomfield Road. His Doncaster Rovers side lost 4-0 at Leyton Orient on Saturday to make it just one point from their last six League One games.
Former Arsenal and England midfielder Jack Wilshere is expected to be named the new Luton Town manager on Monday. Luton sacked Matt Bloomfield last week.