Posh star Archie Collins battles in the air with Gavin Whyte of Portsmouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh went down 1-0 to leaders Portsmouth and, with second-placed Derby County beating third-placed Bolton Wanderers by the same score, Darren Ferguson’s side are now seven points outside the automatic promotion places albeit with a game in hand.

Here are the thoughts of Posh fans on the team’s chances of achieving success this season along with comments on the game v Pompey.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X...

Jadel Katongo in action for Posh against Portsmouth. Photo David Lowndes.

Whatever happens between now and the end of the season can we just appreciate this team and how well they’ve played for the majority of the season. The most exciting group of players I’ve seen in over 25 years as a supporter. Top 2 is still more than achievable. Archie Collins MOM – @JamesGWesley

The game was another glimpse of what life could be like in the Championship if we get there next season - games won and lost by the smallest margins. Could be very tough indeed! MOM Joel Randall – @TobyWoody

Posh can still win the league as they proved today we are better than anyone, we just need a bit of luck, this is still on. I've never seen a season where the fans changed their belief which shows what this team has delivered. Imagine back in August that we would be disappointed if we could only make the play-offs. MOM Collins – @buckrodgersposh

Go out and enjoy the last few games and see what happens. Top 2 is still possible, but if we don’t get there, play offs is a good second prize, barring a major mess up. It’s a lot better than most thought we would do – @JefferiesTom

Malik Mothersille of Peterborough United rues a missed chance to score against Portsmouth. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

I think I'd almost rather be outclassed and lose 0-3 than play really well, scare the life out of the Pompey fans for 70 minutes, but then lose to a soft goal without any threat of getting one back. Still, second place an outside chance with play-offs almost in the bag – @MattMecham.

Can’t believe some of our fans sometimes. Yet again writing off the autos just because we lost. Win our game in hand and we’d be 4 points off. We still have another 8 games which are all winnable. MOM Randall – @Peter_Posh

Running out of games now to catch the top 2. Played okay, against a well organised side. Just need to keep ticking over and make sure we are home second leg of the play-off semi-final. MOM Edwards – @Deedz42

Desperately unlucky to lose today and as Derby are at Fratton Park over Easter I still think automatic promotion is on. Remember we still have to play the entire bottom four. MOM Ryan De Havilland. To come into such a high profile game with so few minutes and perform as he did was impressive – @derren_cooper

Edwards MOM, but it’s the plays offs now – @ShaunErrington

Win every game and we are still in with a shout of top two. Very little to choose between the sides today and we were unfortunate to lose. MOM De Haviland – @hollyman07

Tough to take today, should at least have got a draw. Can't understand why you make 2 subs 3 mins into 5 minutes added. Edwards sound, top 2 will be Portsmouth and Derby – @TpdDunn

With a good push I'd still fancy our chances of top 2, but play offs look more likely. Collins or Knight for MOM – @sarahmiles75

Automatics has been on, off, on and off again since New Year. It's looking like play-offs now, and we need to avoid Lincoln! MOM Randall – @romysdad

Playing like today we still have a decent chance of 2nd place. Collins yet again MOM – @Faugeres34

Big ask now, but not impossible until it's impossible! I get the feeling there will be a few more twists in the coming weeks. Keep the faith. MOM Edwards – @IanJBryant.

I think 6/7 wins gets us the top 2! A lot to play for, especially with the cup final. Just got to be more clinical! MOM has to be Collins. Oozed class all game! – @jolleytv

Mathematically, the top 2 is still on, but realistically, it's the play-offs. MOM : Ronnie Edwards, grace under pressure – @Edgaralanpoe48

Realistically I think it’s play-offs now and silver lining I suppose is two trips to Wembley in one season is no bad thing. MOM Edwards for being a key part of blunting Pompey apart from the breakaway goal – @DazzerG123

Win 4 of the last 8 and we will finish 3/4th which is where need to be to get home tie second leg of the semi-final. Too hard now for 2nd. MOM EMC – @Posh089