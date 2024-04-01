Hector Kyprianou of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins were reunited in the heart of midfield for Posh on Monday after Kyprianou had missed the last two matches due to suspension- defeats to home defeats to Portsmouth and Carlisle.

After just eight minutes, Kyprianou netted his eighth goal of the season at the home of his former side in Posh’s 2-1 win at Leyton Orient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kyprianou also proved a vital part of Posh’s defence when Leyton Orient applied late pressure.

Such was the performance of the pair on Monday and all season that Ferguson has declared them the best partnership in the league.

He said: “He (Kyprianou) is a good player. You aren’t going to get any better in this league, those two in there are the best in the league.

"I don’t care what team of the year is, there are no two better players in midfield in this league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"People will say I’m biased but I’ve seen every midfielder in this league and no one can get near them.”

The return of Kyprianou was one of three changes Darren Ferguson made to the side beaten at home by Carlisle. David Ajiboye and Ricky-Jade Jones came into the line-up in place of Joel Randall and Malik Mothersille.

Ferguson added: “I felt that Ricky would give them more of a problem certainly with his pressing. We wanted David to give us a bit more natural width.

“Joel was due a break, he’s played a lot of games and he needed a break mentally too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We know Kwame can play as a ten, he’s not been playing his best football on the right. He did fine. Once David got into the game, he did well. He was a threat.