The worst Peterborough United signings as nominated by the club's fans.

1 . JACK BALDWIN

FEE: £500k from Hartlepool in 2014....Posh apps/goals: 118/5.....Centre-back who was compared to Alan Hansen when he signed for Posh. He was ok at times, but also accident prone starting by conceding a match-losing penalty at Crawley on debut hence a 'Captain Calamity' tag. Baldwin never came close to justifying the price tag. Now at Cobblers. Photo: Pete Norton