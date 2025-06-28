The worst Peterborough United signings as nominated by the club's fans.

That includes Peterborough United who have even seen million-pound purchases flop. Experienced players also disappointed as did young players with tall reputations, and there were a few who turned up at London Road for Posh record fees who proved to be duds.
The PT asked fans to nominate their biggest Posh transfer flops. The only condition we attached is they must have cost a fee. The fees included are the ones reported in the PT/ET in the past.
Here are the nominations in alphabetical order. …
1. JACK BALDWIN
FEE: £500k from Hartlepool in 2014....Posh apps/goals: 118/5.....Centre-back who was compared to Alan Hansen when he signed for Posh. He was ok at times, but also accident prone starting by conceding a match-losing penalty at Crawley on debut hence a 'Captain Calamity' tag. Baldwin never came close to justifying the price tag. Now at Cobblers. Photo: Pete Norton
2. TYRONE BARNETT
FEE £1.1 million from Crawley, 2012...Posh apps/goals: 63/12....The first seven-figure signing in Posh history scored on his debut to rescue a point in a Championship match at Doncaster, but it quickly became obvious he was a million pound millstone of a centre forward. Took Posh many years to offload him as well. Photo: Ben Hoskins
3. MO EISA
FEE £1.3 million from Bristol City 2019...Posh apps/goals: 71/21...A club record signing started off pretty well, but his eventual goals return was terrible given the fee Posh paid. Suffered from Ivan Toney's presence at the club when Posh shifted to playing one central striker. Photo: David Rogers
4. HOWARD FORINTON
FEE £250k from Birmingham City, 1999...Posh apps/goals: 60/10....Posh coach Steve Castle implored club owner Peter Boizot to splash the cash and pay a club record fee for a striker. It seemed a great move when Forinton scored 7 goals in his first 12 games, but his form collapsed just as quickly and injuries arrived too regularly so it was a waste of money in the end. Photo: Getty Images
