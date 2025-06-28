Tyrone Barnett in aerial action for Posh in 2013. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)placeholder image
The worst Peterborough United signings as nominated by the club's fans.

By Alan Swann
Published 28th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST
There isn’t a club in the world that hasn’t made duff signings in the past.

That includes Peterborough United who have even seen million-pound purchases flop. Experienced players also disappointed as did young players with tall reputations, and there were a few who turned up at London Road for Posh record fees who proved to be duds.

The PT asked fans to nominate their biggest Posh transfer flops. The only condition we attached is they must have cost a fee. The fees included are the ones reported in the PT/ET in the past.

Here are the nominations in alphabetical order. …

1. JACK BALDWIN

2. TYRONE BARNETT

3. MO EISA

4. HOWARD FORINTON

