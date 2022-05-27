Colchester United goalkeeper Shamal George. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

Foxes midfielder Callum Wright is thought to be the player watched by Posh on the final day of last season when he was on loan at League One side Cheltenham. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony had revealed on his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast his club were looking at a player in a game with nothing on it and Cheltenham were at Cambridge United on that day.

Wright remains under contract at Leicester for one more season, but is thought to be available for transfer. Championship side Luton Town are leading the chase alongs with League One outfit Portsmouth.

Posh have also been linked with Colchester United’s highly-rated 24 year-old goalkeeper Shamal George, but London Road’s director of football, Barry Fry, insists neither player is on his transfer hit list.

Cheltenham midfiielder Callum Wright. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

"Neither player has been spoken about,” Fry said. “They are not on my list.”

George was on LIverpool’s books as a youngster, but enjoyed a breakthrough season at Colchester last season when he scooped the club’s player-of-the-season awards.

Colchester have taken up the option of an extra year on a George’s current contract.