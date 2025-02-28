Paudie O'Connor of Lincoln City is rated as League One's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.Paudie O'Connor of Lincoln City is rated as League One's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.
Paudie O'Connor of Lincoln City is rated as League One's best player this season, according to the whoscored.com website.

The top 20 players setting the benchmark as we approach the business end of the League One season, including players from Peterborough United, Wrexham and Stockport County

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:00 BST
These are the best players in League One this season.

That is according to football website whoscored.com website, which rates the best players around League One each week.

The list of the league’s 20 best players includes players from Birmingham, Wycombe Blackpool, Lincoln, Charlton and one Posh star who has a season rating of 7.40

Who do you think are the star players so far this season? Join the debate on our social media platforms. (List only includes players still playing in League One after January transfer window).

See our website for the latest Posh news.

Club: Lincoln City Position: Defender

1. Paudie O'Connor - 7.54

Club: Lincoln City Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Defender

2. Lloyd Jones - 7.51

Club: Charlton Athletic Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Club: Peterborough United Position: Attacking midfielder

3. Kwame Poku - 7.40

Club: Peterborough United Position: Attacking midfielder Photo: David Lowndes

Photo Sales
Club: Blackpool Position: Defender

4. Oliver Casey - 7.33

Club: Blackpool Position: Defender Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneWrexhamStockport CountyCharltonLincolnWycombeBlackpool
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice