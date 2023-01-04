Darren Ferguson has some pressing issues to attend to at Peterborough United. Photo: Joe Dent.

The legendary Posh boss has been parachuted into London Road until at least the end of the season to try and spearhead a push for the League One play-offs. Time will tell whether or not he can work his magic once again, but the Peterborough Telegraph has taken a look at the biggest issues he will have to tackle in the new job.

1) Restore confidence

The first thing Ferguson will need to do is put some confidence back into the players. He will have plenty of time of the training ground for this as there is no competitive match until January 16, but Posh have not been playing like a side that look likely to achieve an immediate return to the Championship. A record of 11 wins and 11 defeats after 24 games tells the story of a disappointing season. As does eight defeats in 12 away matches. Posh need a bounce back in their step, hopefully Ferguson has found his again after almost a year out.

Can Fergie sort out Posh's leaky defence? Photo: Joe Dent.

2) The transfer window

One reason Ferguson has been brought in now is he still has the majority of the transfer window to try and strengthen his squad. What do Posh need? A pair of full-backs, a dominant centre-half, a striker and maybe a goalkeeper? and who will he let go? Is Joe Tomlinson still set for the exit? Ferguson will have to have a big say on who comes and who goes as it could make or break the rest of the season.

3) Jack Marriott

Perhaps the most pressing business is the future of Marriott. The 28-year-old was either deemed surplus to requirements by the previous manager or the club need to free up some money to fund the new recruits and Marriott is certain to be on the club’s biggest earners. But with Ferguson’s famed ‘we’ll score more than you’ mentality i it would be a surprise to see a former League One Golden Boot winner leave the club. Will he step in and stop the exit that is currently in the works?

Will Posh rethink the decision to sell Jack Marriott? Photo: Joe Dent.

4) Tighten up the defence

The defence has been a big concern for Posh this season, away from home at least. The fact such a disappointing brand of football was coupled with a leaky defence ultimately did for McCann. The side have shipped 31 goals in 24 league games and even for forward-thinking Darren Ferguson that will be an immediate concern. McCann was not able to get a tune out of previous promotion winners Frankie Kent, Josh Knight nor Nathan Thompson, who looked far more comfortable at a level above last season. Even for a man who builds his sides to outscore others, he will be keen to see his team avoid giving themselves a mountain to climb in each game by conceding sloppy goals.

5) Who should be the number one?

The questions don’t stop with the back four. Posh now have a three-way fight for the number one jersey. The move looks to be bad news for Harvey Cartwright, who would have been banking on his personal relationship from time together with McCann at Hull to help him back into the side. Even so, Ferguson will have to decide whether to play Lucas Bergstrom, Will Blackmore or Cartwright or go in search of a new number one. Perhaps former number one Bergstrom will welcome the fresh start more than any of the other ‘keepers.

6) Formation

The formation has been a talking point all season, with McCann clearly favouring a 4-3-3 despite bizarrely abandoning it for a period after just one iffy half of football at Cheltenham on the opening day. His Posh side clearly lacked the talent of his Hull side, for which the formation worked wonders. Ferguson will have to find a system that works, preferably more than one, but will be helped by the fact that he knows almost all of the squad from his previous spell at the club.

7) Get the fans onside

It will be vitally important to get the fans onside, which seems a strange thing to say given Ferguson is the most successful manager in the club’s history with four promotions - including at least one in each of his spells - and a Johnstone’s Paint Trophy win. His latest return has divided fans though with many fans still unhappy with Ferguson for the failures of the Championship season and wishing the club would look for a fresh face. The only way to win the fans round will be to win matches, preferably by employing a positive, attractive style of play.

8) Choose a captain

Will Fergie stick with current incumbent Jonson Clarke-Harris? Logic would suggest so, but Oliver Norburn is expected to return to fitness at the end of January and he was signed to be Ferguson’s captain last summer. He even refused to strip him of the armband after Norburn tried to force a move to Blackpool after just half a season at the club.

9) Find an assistant

Ferguson will need an assistant. Last time, he had Mark Robson before family commitments took him back to London. He was replaced by Matthew Etherington with many believing at the time he was too inexperienced. Now though, Mushy is on the market after a short-lived spell at chaos club Crawley. Could another return be on the cards? Alternatively, coach Dale Tonge has not left the club with McCann and Cliff Byrne so has obviously been earmarked for a role.

10) Bring back entertaining football

