Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United (left) scores the second goal of the game against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Posh were relegated from the Championship with a meagre 37 points, but moved above Derby County into 22nd place with a final day 5-0 home thumping of Blackpool.

That finish equals the final poistion achieved in the relegation season of 2012-13 when Posh gathered 54 points, a record high for a relegated team.

Only in 1992-93 and 2011-12 have Posh achieved higher finishing positions in the Football League. The first Posh team to ever compete at second tier level finished 10th in the old Division One while Darren Ferguson’s side of many talents finished 18th after fading in the second half of the 2011-12 campaign.

In the only other two second tier seasons Posh finished rock bottom in 24th.

Posh set another unwanted club record this season by scoring just 43 goals in 46 games, one shy of the previous worst of 44 in a third tier relegation season in 1978-79. The other unwanted club record to be by set this season was most goals conceded (87), while the most away goals conceded (48) and the most away defeats (17) were equalled.