The summer signings will be on public display as Peterborough United visit Stamford AFC

New Posh goalkeeper Alex Bass. photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United fans can get their first public look at the club’s summer signings in the Tuesday night friendly at neighbours Stamford AFC (7.30pm kick off).

Goalkeeper Alex Bass, midfielder Brandon Khela and forwards Declan Frith and Kyrell Lisbie are all expected to be in action at the Zeeco Stadium.

Youngsters Lucca Mendonca, Ollie Rose, Davon Gbajumo and Bolu Shofowoke are also expected to be involved after spending time with the first-team squad at the St George’s training camp last week.

Club captain Sam Hughes will definitely be absent as he continues his recovery from a minor operation, while fellow centre-back Oscar Wallin could also be missing as Posh continues to monitor his workload and left-back Rio Adebisi is not expected to be ready for action until September.

Posh opened their pre-season with a 3-1 defeat at Championship side Leicester City, but manager Darren Ferguson was happy with his side’s performance.

Posh are also in action next Saturday (July 12) in a private friendly at another Championship club.

Ferguson said: "We had a good week at St. George's Park and the first pre-season game was a good competitive game, but it is a new week now and we look forward to a game at Stamford and a game behind closed doors against a Championship side at their training ground.

"Again, the players will get 45 minutes each and then we will look to increase that as we progress through the pre-season programme.”

Admission tonight is at the turnstile with prices set at adults: £12, seniors: £9, under 18s: £3 and under 12s free if accompanied by an adult.