The stat that suggests Peterborough United should beat Huddersfield Town on Saturday

By Alan Swann
Published 9th Aug 2024, 12:00 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 15:14 GMT
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh at Reading last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comEphron Mason-Clark scores for Posh at Reading last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Ephron Mason-Clark scores for Posh at Reading last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Peterborough United will seek to extend an impressive opening day record when hosting Huddersfield Town in League One on Saturday (5.30pm kick off)

Posh have won six and lost four of their last 10 opening day fixtures which is the joint second-best record of all of the clubs in League One this season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Wrexham’s 20 points is the best record followed by the 18pts collected by Posh and Exeter City according to research done by Grosvenor Sport.

The worst opening day record of clubs in League One in the last 10 years is held by Bristol Rovers who have not won a single time, picking up just three points. Huddersfield Town are next-to-bottom in this table with just five points (one win).

Posh have won their last two opening days games, 1-0 at Reading last season courtesy of an Ephron Mason-Clark goal and 3-2 at Cheltenham Town at the start of the 2022-23 season.

