Aaron Mclean (above) and Craig Mackail-Smith celebrate a Posh goal.

The star Peterborough United players Malik Mothersille is keen to emulate

By Alan Swann
Published 8th Sep 2024, 07:00 BST
Current Peterborough United striker Malik Mothersille has stated 20 goals is his aim this season.

If he meant Football League goals, and he is successful, ​he would emulate some great Posh names. Only 14 Posh players have reached the 20-goal milestone, although some achieved it more than once.

Here are the 20 goals a season men….

1960-61: 52 goals....1961-62: 29 goals.....A club, and Division Four, record for Bly (second left) in a team that scored a record 134 goals in their first season in the Football League.

1. TERRY BLY

1960-61: 52 goals....1961-62: 29 goals.....A club, and Division Four, record for Bly (second left) in a team that scored a record 134 goals in their first season in the Football League.

1960-61: 21 goals....A winger (left) whose own impressive scoring record was overshadowed by Bly. A key part of a fab five forwards.

2. BILLY HAILS

1960-61: 21 goals....A winger (left) whose own impressive scoring record was overshadowed by Bly. A key part of a fab five forwards.

1962-63: 22 goals....Skilful centre forward (centre) who moved to Coventry City before the end of his best scoring season at Posh.

3. GEORGE HUDSON

1962-63: 22 goals....Skilful centre forward (centre) who moved to Coventry City before the end of his best scoring season at Posh.

1963-64: 20 goals....One of the best players (left) to ever appear for Posh. Far too good for Division Three and he went on to return to the big time with Wolves and Northern Ireland.

4. DEREK DOUGAN

1963-64: 20 goals....One of the best players (left) to ever appear for Posh. Far too good for Division Three and he went on to return to the big time with Wolves and Northern Ireland.

