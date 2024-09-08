If he meant Football League goals, and he is successful, he would emulate some great Posh names. Only 14 Posh players have reached the 20-goal milestone, although some achieved it more than once.
Here are the 20 goals a season men….
1. TERRY BLY
1960-61: 52 goals....1961-62: 29 goals.....A club, and Division Four, record for Bly (second left) in a team that scored a record 134 goals in their first season in the Football League. Photo: PT
2. BILLY HAILS
1960-61: 21 goals....A winger (left) whose own impressive scoring record was overshadowed by Bly. A key part of a fab five forwards. Photo: PT
3. GEORGE HUDSON
1962-63: 22 goals....Skilful centre forward (centre) who moved to Coventry City before the end of his best scoring season at Posh. Photo: R. Viner Getty
4. DEREK DOUGAN
1963-64: 20 goals....One of the best players (left) to ever appear for Posh. Far too good for Division Three and he went on to return to the big time with Wolves and Northern Ireland. Photo: PT
