Being a Premier League footballer is the stuff of dreams and a lifestyle of fame, fortune and more money than you know what to do with.

But it’s not just at Premier League level where players can live a lifestyle that the everyday person can only dream of.

Figures from the Salary Sport website suggest there are also plenty of League One players who are creaming it.

The highest paid player in the Sky Bet League One is Barry Bannan, whose salary said to be is £21,000 per week and £1,092,000 per year.

The top 100 football players in the League One earn a combined £704,500 per week and £36,634,000 per year.

Jonson Clarke-Harris, at £6,100 week, is said to be Peterborough United’s best paid player.

Here are the top 20 best paid players in the league.

1. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) Weekly wage: £21,000 Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2. Sam Cosgrove (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Birmingham City) Weekly wage: £18,000 Photo: Malcolm Couzens Photo Sales

3. Bali Mumba ( (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Norwich City) Weekly wage: £18,000 Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales

4. Slobodan Tedic (Barnsley, on loan from Manchester City) Weekly wage: £13,000 Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales