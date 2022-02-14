The six shocking statistics that explain Peterborough United’s awful season in the Championship
Peterborough United have compiled some damning statistics this season which explain the reasons for their struggle against the drop from the Championship.
BBC Radio Cambridgeshire commentator Sam Edwards researched some horrifying Posh numbers.
They show Posh bottom of the class in six key areas. That’s bottom or joint-bottom of the entire Football League, not just the Championship.
1) Posh have conceded an average of almost 2.1 goals per game (60 in 29 matches).
2) Posh have conceded 23 goals in the last 15 minutes of matches (they did it again as they went down 1-0 at home to Preston North End on Saturday (February 12).
3) Posh have failed to score in a barely believable 16 (out of 29) matches.
4) Posh have conceded three or more goals in a game on 11 occasions.
5) Posh have averaged 8.5 shots per game, although they managed 16 against Preston.
6) Posh have averaged 2.7 shots on target per game. They did manage six against Preston.
They are awful statistics to take into Wednesday night’s huge relegation clash against Reading at the Weston Homes Stadium (Febryary 16).
Posh start that game two points behind the Royals, who have lost their last seven Championship matches, but with a game in hand