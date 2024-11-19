Rio Adebisi. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The long-awaited return to action of Peterborough United’s £500k left-back Rio Adebisi has been delayed.

Adebisi was expected to start Tuesday afternoon’s Professional Development Under 21 League game against leaders Sheffield United at the idverde Training Ground (1pm kick off), but he wasn’t named in a 16-man matchday squad.

The 24 year-old has not appeared in a competitive match for Posh since his big-money move from League Two side Crewe Alexandra in the summer because of knee surgery. On-loan Manchester City defender Jadel Katongo was involved after recovering from a hamstring injury and played 45 minutes as planned.

Posh still fielded a strong side and were rewarded by inflicting a first defeat of the season the young Blades. Half-time substitute Andre Changunda, an under 18 player, claimed the winning goal late on after Cian Hayes had given Posh a first-half lead. The visitors equalised just before the break, but Posh had the last word.

Posh started the game brightly with Chris Conn-Clarke denied a chipped goal by a smart save and Ollie Rose seeing a header from a Harley Mills cross cleared off the line.

Posh ‘keeper Will Blackmore was called into action to make a decent low stop before Posh took a 23rd minute lead as Hayes curled a shot into the corner of the net. Hayes then teed up Conn-Clarke who blazed the opportunity over the bar. Blackmore preserved the lead with another fine save, but the equaliser arrived three minutes before the interval.

Posh came under pressure after the break as their crossbar was struck and Blackmore again delivered a top save, but the home side finished strongly as Changunda saw a volley blocked and a Hayes’ effort from a good position was deflected into the ‘keeper’s hands.

And it was Hayes who set up Changunda to score from close range two minutes from time. An excellent block by Mills then ensured the Blades couldn’t hit back for a second time.

Posh: Blackmore, Katongo (sub Osagie, 46 mins), Mills, Rose, Nevett, O’Brien-Brady, Young (sub Campbell, 79 mins), Hayes, Conn-Clarke, Kamara, Davies (sub Chandunga, 46 mins). Unused subs: Smith, Sumnall.