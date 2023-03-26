Peterborough United players watch on as an effort hits the crossbar against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Two weeks ago it was apparently time for Peterborough United to get rid of manager Darren Ferguson, for the owners to take a hike for bringing him back to London Road for the fourth time and for younger players to replace the many experienced promotion-winners on the pitch.

Now, three wins and 14 days later, Ferguson is worthy of a new, extended contract from owners who should have brought him back much sooner as he’s turned the team into a bunch of world-beaters whose experience will help Posh navigate what still looks like a tricky final eight games of the season.

There is reason or logic to social media use. Win and you will be feted, lose and you will be condemned, often by the same people.

Ferguson doesn’t use Twitter which is a shame this weekend as the regular club trolls have probably been too weepy to post after a 2-0 win over Derby County at London Road.

Three wins in a row must have them as agitated as followers of Bolton and Derby County as the most successful League One manager in the division has his players on a charge.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH V DERBY...

1) As praise rained down on Ferguson for the tactical tweaks that helped turned this game on its head, there was just one dissenting voice (there’s always one) who pointed out the manager picked the wrong team and formation in the first place. This is of course nonsense delivered with the benefit of hindsight as only a small percentage of fans would surely have picked a different starting line-up or formation given the players available? What other more recent managers might have done is become stubborn and refuse to adapt to the difficult game that unfolded until it was too late. As Posh looked unbalanced defensively and completely out of sorts going forward, Ferguson reacted initially by switching to three centre-backs to try and get to half-time on level terms and then changed personnel at the break whle giving instructions to play the ball forward rather than back and to utilise the obvious advantage of having front-foot, aggressive players like Jack Taylor and Ephron Mason-Clark in the side. Posh were as outstanding in the second-half as they had been poor before the break.

2) A good friend of mine, and avid Derby County follower, told me before the game that pace and aggression would beat his side every day. For 45 minutes the visitors were given an easy ride and only a lack of ruthlessness in the final third stopped them taking a deserved lead. But my how they crumbled defensively when Mason-Clark was given something to work with. The 23 year-old is remarkably strong. Bigger players just bounce off him. He scored by running directly past a much slower defender and his role in the second goal shouldn’t be under-estimated as his mere presence unsettled two opponents.

3) That’s 20 wins in League One for Posh now this season. They’ve taken 28 points in 14 matches under Ferguson which is automatic promotion form. Their goal difference has improved to just two worse than Derby and three worse than Bolton. They’ve scored more goals than their main rivals for a top six spot and they now have more goals than second-placed Sheffield Wednesday, albeit from two more matches. With Bolton inactive and out-of-touch Derby hosting in-form Ipswich Town next Saturday there’s every chance Posh will be fifth come tea-time, providing they have beaten lowly Oxford United at London Road. A note of caution though, Posh have not won four League One games in a row all season. Now would be a good time to start.

4) It’s a safe bet Ronnie Edwards will return to the starting line-up next weekend if fit and well. Josh Knight missed his opportunity to make it tough to recall the teenager. It would be a major surprise if Kwame Poku doesn’t replace Harrison Burrows from the start. Poku operates much better in tight spaces and there’s every chance Oxford will sit deep next weekend. It’s also a safe bet that Oliver Norburn will partner Taylor in central midfield in every game that matters between now and the season’s end. Norburn looks very fresh and very fit after his long lay-off. His long charge back to cover and make a big tackle after Joe Ward had blundered at the start of the second-half helped set the tone for the rest of the match.

5) Goalkeeper Will Norris has played well since the Cheltenham horror show. He deserves more love then he is currently receiving. He made two crucial saves, one from close range, one from distance when the score was 0-0 yesterday and his handling was impeccable throughout.