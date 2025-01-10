Ashley Young (left) and Tyler Young applaud the fans after Everton 2, Posh 0. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images).

​The biggest talking point from the FA Cup third round tie between Everton and Peterborough United bizarrely revolved around an unused substitute.

Here’s how the incident unfolded before it polarised opinion…

1) When the draw was conducted on December 1, Everton veteran Ashley Young sparked national interest by pointing out he could play against his son Tyler Young, who was part of the Posh Under 21 squad, which would be a unique FA Cup experience.

2) Posh fans were less interested as the teenager had played 28 minutes for the senior side in an EFL Trophy tie so the chance of a father v son clash seemed remote.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson during the FA Cup tie at Everton. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images).

3) Posh manager Darren Ferguson jokingly admitted he’d been put under selection pressure by Young senior’s comments, but he would pick a squad on merit rather than romance.

4) As the tie approached Posh started getting national media requests re Young junior. Even though he had been told he was unlikely to be involved, one even turned up at Wrexham on January 4 to speak to Tyler!.

5) Father and son appeared together on the One Show on BBC One earlier this week to pique interest in the story once more.

6) Ferguson named Tyler Young on his substitutes’ bench. The need for nine subs, a suspension, two departures and an ineligible new signing meant the 18 year-old was selected on merit. Everton also named 39 year-old Ashley Young on their bench.

Ashley Young (left) and Tyler Young applaud the fans after Everton's FA Cup win over Posh at Goodison Park. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

7) Young senior was sent on after 73 minutes. As the game was in the balance for 98 of 100 minutes Young junior wasn’t called upon. Posh had used all of their available subs before Everton went 2-0 up with two minutes to go.

8) Ferguson was quizzed about his decision not to use his Young family member after the game. He revealed an unnamed Everton player even had a go at him for not sending his rookie midfielder on.

Ferguson justified his decision stating: “The last substitution I made was a difficult one because I did want to get Tyler on. But as much as I wanted to get him on with his dad, I had to do what’s right for my team.

“If the game had been 2-0 at that point, I would have put him on, but at 1-0 I couldn’t. If I sent a central midfielder on at 1-0 down I’ve then got three forwards sitting on the bench wondering what’s going on.

“One of their players had a bit of a pop at me, which is bang out of order as I’ve got to do what’s best for our team. It’s a football club not a charity.”

9) Predictably social media was soon awash with criticism of Ferguson. A typical comment was aimed at Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony. It read: ‘Your manager needs sacking. He’s just stopped your club being in football history books. He’s stopped your club from being one of the biggest FA Cup stories. Now he’s sat there with a 2-0 defeat and nothing to show for it! Football is bigger than a manager’s ego,’

10) Ashley Young piped up on social media the morning after the game, shouting ‘GUTTED.’

11) Naturally MacAnthony felt the urge to defend his manager. He posted on social media stating: ‘This nonsense has to stop. My manager was 100% correct in his actions. This wasn’t some friendly or exhibition event. Tyler is doing fantastic with our Under 21s & progressing phenomenally, but bringing him on at that time considering circumstances was not the right thing for team. Putting stupid tweets out asking for him to be sacked is unintelligent & frankly moronic. In time even Ashley will appreciate this as opposed to his current feeling around it.’

12) Apparently noisy talkSPORT host Jamie O’Hara criticised Ferguson for his decision on the morning after the game. On the other hand Joey Barton stuck up for the Posh boss as did respected national journalist Henry Winter.

13) Barton said: ‘You get on the pitch on merit. Not because your dad plays for the other team. Fergie’s team were1-0 down and still in the game. He made subs to try and get back in it. By the time Everton made it 2-0, he’d already used his subs chasing an equaliser. Forget sentiments history must be earned. I applaud a manager doing what’s right for his team. Not pandering to outside noise.

14) Winter said: ‘Darren Ferguson is a professional football manager whose job is to chase results not romantic headlines. Of course, it would have been lovely, all emotional and a media dream if he’d sent Tyler Young on at Goodison to share the pitch with his father Ashley, and share a little piece of FA Cup history. But not with Posh pushing for an equaliser. Ferguson did what was best for his team not what was best for the media.

15) Posh fans also rallied behind their manager. One, communications specialist Eamonn Duff, said: ‘Whether it’s the FA Cup, or life more generally, romance comes naturally. Putting Tyler on would have been a complete cringeworthy stage show.’

Tyler Young has wisely kept his own counsel. Posh Under 21s are next in action at home to Swansea on Friday, January 17.