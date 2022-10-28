Harrison Burrows celebrates a Posh promotion in May 2021.

Sky Bet have Posh at 4/9 to continue their excellent home form with Cambridge priced at 11/2 to secure a shock win. The draw is priced at 10/3.

And here are some reasons why Posh are the hot favourites. Some of it is tongue in cheek!

1) Cambridge last won at London Road in a Football League match in April, 1990. None of the current Posh squad had been born. Nathan Thompson arrived seven months later!

2) Posh are fourth in the League One form table over the last six matches with 13 points. Cambridge United are bottom with three points.

3) Cambridge did end a five-game losing streak by winning at Wycombe Wanderers on Tuesday, a worthy effort, but they haven’t won back-to-back League One matches since the end of August, beginning of September.

4) Anyway Posh are much better than Wycombe. They just always play badly against them away from home.

5) Posh have scored 20 goals in eight league home matches this season. Only Manchester City (27) have scored more in the top four divisions of English football.

6) Cambridge have conceded 17 goals in eight away league matches this season. That’s the third worst record in the division.

7) Posh haven’t lost a derby match againstg either Cambridge or Northampton in the league since 2006.

8) Ten members of the current Posh squad have won promotion from League One in the past. One of them, Kell Watts, won the title with Wigan Athletic last season and can’t get a start at Posh.