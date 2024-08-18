Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two-goal star Joel Randall believes the real Peterborough United are back.

After two disappointing defeats without scoring to start the season, Posh thumped Shrewsbury Town 4-1 at the Cloud Meadow with Kwame Poku also scoring twice. Randall bagged his first double for Posh with close-range goals in the 87th and 89th minutes to cap an outstanding personal display.

"It was a great afternoon for us,” Randall enthused in an interview with the Posh Plus service. “It was more like a Peterborough team you’d recognise and it was so enjoyable to play in. We created lots of scoring chances and converted four of them to get a win the dressing room deserved.

"We controlled the game from start to finish even though we conceded. I could have done more to get back in to try and help stop their goal so I was relieved Kwame equalised pretty much straight away. We went out to focus on this game rather than the previous two and played with energy and confidence from the start. We grew more confident as the game wore on and I was happy to get the goals at the end when our fitness and speed on the break helped us put the game to bed.

Joel Randall celebrates the Posh win at Shrewsbury. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

"I probably wouldn’t have scored those goals last season, but it’s something I’ve been working on and hopefully we will now kick on from here.”

Randall will visit his former club Exeter City with Posh next Saturday (August 24). Current teamates Archie Collins and Jack Sparkes are also former Exeter players.