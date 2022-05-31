Edwards was the standout performer in a Championship relegation season for Posh. His form had already seen him linked with Spurs and Crystal Palace as well as three Bundesliga clubs in Europa League winners Eintracht Frankfurt, Borrusia Dortmund and RB Leipzig.
Southampton insist their interest hasn’t gone further than ‘preliminary conversations.’
Posh insist a club record fee in excess of the £10million package that took Ivan Toney to Brentford two years ago would be needed to prise 19 year-old Edwards away from London Road.
Edwards is thought likely to remain a Posh player until he has played for England in the European Under 19 Championships which take place in Slovakia between June 18 and July 1.