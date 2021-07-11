The quality of new Peterborough United signing Jorge Grant, a penalty kick discussion with Jonson Clarke-Harris coming up!
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson was pleased with the quality summer signing Jorge Grant showed in the club’s opening pre-season friendly at Bedford Town yesterday (July 10).
Grant opened his Posh scoring account after six minutes and added a second from the penalty spot in his 45 minute appearance in an 8-0 romp at the Eyrie. Grant was a prolific scorer from the penalty spot for Lincoln City last season, but Jonson Clarke-Harris was also deadly from the spot for Posh.
Ferguson said: “Sometimes you don’t really know about a player until you see them close up in training, but Jorge didn’t disappoint. He showed against Bedford what a great addition to our squad he will be. He’s certainly added some quality.”
Grant (26) was pleased to get minutes under his belt. He shrugged off a physical approach from the home side which irritated the Posh management during the first-half.
“You expect tackles to come in, in games like this,” Grant said. “When a team doesn’t see a lot of the ball they can get angry.
“I was pleased to get some minutes into the legs and it’s always good to get off the mark goals-wise.
“I’m not sure I’ll get a say in who takes penalties next season, but I guess there will be a conversation at some point.
“We passed the ball well at times. We were energetic and we tried to press.”
Clarke-Harris, new signing Jack Marriott and midfielder Jack Taylor all missed the game at Bedford. Taylor should return for Tuesday’s trip to neighbours Stamford AFC on Tuesday (July 13, 7pm).