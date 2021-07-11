The quality of new Peterborough United signing Jorge Grant, a penalty kick discussion with Jonson Clarke-Harris coming up!

New Posh signing Jorge Grant celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game against Bedford Town. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Grant opened his Posh scoring account after six minutes and added a second from the penalty spot in his 45 minute appearance in an 8-0 romp at the Eyrie. Grant was a prolific scorer from the penalty spot for Lincoln City last season, but Jonson Clarke-Harris was also deadly from the spot for Posh.

Ferguson said: “Sometimes you don’t really know about a player until you see them close up in training, but Jorge didn’t disappoint. He showed against Bedford what a great addition to our squad he will be. He’s certainly added some quality.”

Grant (26) was pleased to get minutes under his belt. He shrugged off a physical approach from the home side which irritated the Posh management during the first-half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“You expect tackles to come in, in games like this,” Grant said. “When a team doesn’t see a lot of the ball they can get angry.

“I was pleased to get some minutes into the legs and it’s always good to get off the mark goals-wise.

“I’m not sure I’ll get a say in who takes penalties next season, but I guess there will be a conversation at some point.

“We passed the ball well at times. We were energetic and we tried to press.”