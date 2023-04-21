The PT's top five Peterborough United players of the season and how to get a seat at the club's awards night
A recent PT poll on Twitter ended with skipper Jonson Clarke-Harris earning the most nominations for the Posh player-of-the-year award.
But do the PT Posh-watchers agree?
Here are the top five players of 2022-23 according to our chief Posh writer.
5th – Kwame Poku
He’s only 21 so inconsistency can still be expected, but he’s shown strong progress this season as a number 10 or on the flank. He will score more in time (only four League One goals so far), but eight assists is bettered only by Joe Ward in the Posh squad.
4th – Nathanael Ogbeta
Yes I know he’s only been here for four months, but the on-loan Swansea man made quite the eye-catching impression with his dashes forward and excellent crossing from the left. Not sure Posh could afford to sign him permanently for next season which would be a shame.
3rd – Ephron Mason-Clark
A power-packed forward with 16 goal contributions (10 goals, 6 assists) in his first season as a Football League player. He’s still raw so will only get better which is rather exciting.
2nd – Jonson Clarke-Harris
Another fantastic scoring season and he’s proved to be a good skipper, one who leads from the front and who never misses a game (25 goals in 43 League One appearances and only one as a sub). Set to be remembered as one of the great Posh strikers.
1st – Jack Taylor
Sheer class in midfield. He can do it all, pass, dribble, run, shoot and score (seven goals, even though he’s played in a deep midfield position for a lot of the season) which will most likely lead to a departure in the summer so make the most of a terrific talent while you can.
AWARDS NIGHT
Posh are hosting an end of season awards evening at the Holiday Inn, Thorpe Wood, on Wednesday, May 3 with the men’s first team and academy, alongside the women’s first team and development team in attendance.
The event gets underway at 7.30pm with tables of 10 available to purchase priced at £595 (plus VAT). Individual seats are also available on request. All enquiries to email [email protected] or call 01733 865676.