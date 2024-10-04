The PT suggests even more changes at the back for Peterborough United when they take on Stevenage

By Ben Jones
Published 4th Oct 2024, 16:12 GMT
Updated 4th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT
The Peterborough Telegraph picks its Posh team to take on Stevenage.

Posh take on Stevenage at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (October 5) in the first of a double header against the side with the second game taking place in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday (October 8), also at London Road.

The PT has chosen to stick with the 4-2-3-1 formation, but we make a couple of changes from the team at Wigan. Central midfielder Hector Kyprianou is the latest addition to the long injury list.

Malik Mothersille in action with James Carragher of Wigan Athletic.

1. The PT's team to take on Stevenage

Malik Mothersille in action with James Carragher of Wigan Athletic. Photo: Joe Dent

Still the number one choice, but he does need to be more vocal and commanding - even if it is a change from his natural instincts - with such a young defence in front of him.

2. JED STEER

Still the number one choice, but he does need to be more vocal and commanding - even if it is a change from his natural instincts - with such a young defence in front of him. Photo: Joe Dent

He's had a rest so he should be fresher. it's not been a great start to his Posh career for the left-back, but options are limited. I'm not sure a slightly out of form Curtis playing on the wrong side of the defence is the answer.

3. JACK SPARKES

He's had a rest so he should be fresher. it's not been a great start to his Posh career for the left-back, but options are limited. I'm not sure a slightly out of form Curtis playing on the wrong side of the defence is the answer. Photo: DAVID LOWNDES

Playing on the left of two centre-backs should not leave him quite so exposed as on the left of a three. His driving runs forward have been of use to Posh this season and bringing the ball out of defence with purpose is something the team have lacked this season.

4. OSCAR WALLIN

Playing on the left of two centre-backs should not leave him quite so exposed as on the left of a three. His driving runs forward have been of use to Posh this season and bringing the ball out of defence with purpose is something the team have lacked this season. Photo: Joe Dent

