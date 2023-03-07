Peterborough United seem to be at the point of no return as far as their League One play-off hopes are concerned.
The need to string wins together is now a necessity rather than a wish, starting this evening when potential play-off rivals Shrewsbury Town visit the Weston Homes Stadium (7.45pm).
Posh can expect more posession in advanced positions against the Shrews than they saw in the second half of the defeat at Sheffield Wednesday so the PT suggests two changes to the starting line-up for tonight’s game.
It’s still a 4-2-3-1 formation.
1. WILL NORRIS
The goalkeeper has been steady rather than spectacular, but he has no experienced rival for the position.
Photo: Joe Dent
2. JOE WARD
He's back in at right-back where his speed should help him cope with dangerous Shrews player Jordan Shipley, hopefully without blunting his own attacking threat. Not sure about the reliability of Nathan Thompson's defending these days.
Photo: Joe Dent
3. NATHANAEL OGBETA
The on-loan left-back should enjoy the opportunity to get forward and hurt his old club. Dan Butler is fit again, but the attacking option is the one Posh should choose.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. FRANKIE KENT
Kent's performance at Hillsborough suggests Josh Knight will have to cause to regret his current suspension for longer than three matches.
Photo: Joe Dent