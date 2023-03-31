Peterborough United’s players must deal with the weight of expectation for the first time in the League One play-off race this season.
Posh have a great chance to move up to fifth in the table considering the fact that Derby host automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Bolton are engaged in EFL Trophy final action, while Posh host lowly Oxford United on Saturday (3pm).
The U’s are without a win in 11 games and Posh will be heavy favourites to come out on top and at least move into the top six.
To do this, Posh will need to match performance levels in the second half against Derby, rather than the first. Therefore, the Peterborough Telegraph is suggesting two changes to the team that started that match.
The formation remains a 4-2-3-1.
1. WILL NORRIS
Has recovered well from Cheltenham and looks a dominant force in goal again, has kept two consecutive clean sheets too.
2. NATHANAEL OGBETA
Flying high on confidence after his first goal for the club. Played so well at wing back but formation dictates that he should drop back into left back and I'm not planning to deploy a three-at-the-back system at home against Oxford.
3. RONNIE EDWARDS
The ability of Edwards bringing the ball out of defence will be a welcome return to the side. Josh Knight struggled badly before being taken off against Derby and did not look comfortable on the left, often being dragged out to left back at times with Ogbeta pushing so far forward, which he will be doing even more so on Saturday.
4. FRANKIE KENT
Looks revitalised after his two-game spell out of the team. Credit to Ferguson for taking him out at the right time, he may have been lucky to get back in but is making the most of it.