News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
1 hour ago Storm Mathis brings heavy rain and wind to UK as flood warnings issued
1 hour ago Gwyneth Paltrow wins legal battle over ski crash - awarded $1 damages
17 hours ago Man found guilty of murdering Olivia Pratt-Korbel, age 9
20 hours ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
21 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
The Peterborough Telegraph would bring Ronnie Edwards back into the Posh side to face Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.
The Peterborough Telegraph would bring Ronnie Edwards back into the Posh side to face Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.
The Peterborough Telegraph would bring Ronnie Edwards back into the Posh side to face Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

The PT suggests a couple of changes as Peterborough United take on Oxford United

Peterborough United’s players must deal with the weight of expectation for the first time in the League One play-off race this season.

By Ben Jones
Published 31st Mar 2023, 05:00 BST

Posh have a great chance to move up to fifth in the table considering the fact that Derby host automatic promotion hopefuls Ipswich and Bolton are engaged in EFL Trophy final action, while Posh host lowly Oxford United on Saturday (3pm).

The U’s are without a win in 11 games and Posh will be heavy favourites to come out on top and at least move into the top six.

To do this, Posh will need to match performance levels in the second half against Derby, rather than the first. Therefore, the Peterborough Telegraph is suggesting two changes to the team that started that match.

The formation remains a 4-2-3-1.

Has recovered well from Cheltenham and looks a dominant force in goal again, has kept two consecutive clean sheets too.

1. WILL NORRIS

Has recovered well from Cheltenham and looks a dominant force in goal again, has kept two consecutive clean sheets too. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Flying high on confidence after his first goal for the club. Played so well at wing back but formation dictates that he should drop back into left back and I'm not planning to deploy a three-at-the-back system at home against Oxford.

2. NATHANAEL OGBETA

Flying high on confidence after his first goal for the club. Played so well at wing back but formation dictates that he should drop back into left back and I'm not planning to deploy a three-at-the-back system at home against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
The ability of Edwards bringing the ball out of defence will be a welcome return to the side. Josh Knight struggled badly before being taken off against Derby and did not look comfortable on the left, often being dragged out to left back at times with Ogbeta pushing so far forward, which he will be doing even more so on Saturday.

3. RONNIE EDWARDS

The ability of Edwards bringing the ball out of defence will be a welcome return to the side. Josh Knight struggled badly before being taken off against Derby and did not look comfortable on the left, often being dragged out to left back at times with Ogbeta pushing so far forward, which he will be doing even more so on Saturday. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Looks revitalised after his two-game spell out of the team. Credit to Ferguson for taking him out at the right time, he may have been lucky to get back in but is making the most of it.

4. FRANKIE KENT

Looks revitalised after his two-game spell out of the team. Credit to Ferguson for taking him out at the right time, he may have been lucky to get back in but is making the most of it. Photo: Joe Dent

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Oxford UnitedLeague OneBoltonIpswichPeterborough Telegraph