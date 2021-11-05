The £94 million Fulham side that could face a Posh team built for less than £3 million!

Fulham, who are armed with the considerable financial advantage of parachute payments which are doled out to clubs who flop in the top flight, could field a side at the Weston Homes Stadium that cost £94 million.
They would also have players worth a good few million on the substitutes’ bench.
In contrast the likely Posh starting line-up cost a total of £2.725 million, a figure that would move close to £4 million if Jonson Clarke-Harris starts.
Fulham paid eight times more than that to bring attacking midfielder Jean Seri to Craven Cottage from Nice.
The Londoners splashed out a cool £25 million on him having spent £22 million a few years earlier on centre-forward Aleksander Mitrovic from Newcastle United.
Mitrovic has always struggled to score goals at Premier League level, but can’t stop scoring them in the Championship. Almost every single player in our Fulham starting line-up cost more than the most expensive Posh player (Sammie Szmodics).
The exception is goalkeeper Marek Rodak who is a graduate from the Fulham Academy.
Other transfer fees paid by Posh highlight the club’s outstanding scouting network. Remarkably Ronnie Edwards didn’t cost Posh more than £100k when signed from Barnet and the Peterborough Telegraph has been told Siriki Dembele was a cut-price £175k from Grimsby.
We’ve compared the cost of the squads below...