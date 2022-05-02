Goalkeeper Steven Benda in action for Posh earlier this season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The players Peterborough United fans want their clubs to sign for next season

Peterborough United fans were asked to nominate players they’d like to see in action for Posh next season.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 2nd May 2022, 7:00 am
Updated Monday, 2nd May 2022, 7:11 am

Hull City winger Mallik Wilks, who has played for Posh boss Grant McCann at two clubs, and goalkeeper Steven Benda, who impressed on loan at London Road earlier this season, were the most popular requests.

Here is the full list of nominated players...

1. GEORGE HONEYMAN

A 27 year-old attacking midfielder at Hull City who played under Grant McCann as the Tigers lifted the League One title last season. Wants to stay at Hull, but out of contract at the end of the season and a one-year extension has yet to be activated by the club. Will probably remain in the Championship anyway. Photo: Getty Images

2. MALLIK WILKS

A 23 year-old wide player who is out of contract at Hull City at the end of the season and expected to leave. Signed for Posh boss Grant McCann twice before so don't rule it out. Photo: Getty Images.

3. CAMERON BORTHWICK-JACKSON

A 25 year-old left-sided defender at Burton Albion. A consistent sort who can operate as a wing-back which is a plus. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).

4. STEVEN BENDA

A 23 year-old German goalkeeper who made a favourable impression in nine Posh appearances on loan from Swansea earlier this year. Not wanted by Swansea, but wages could be an issue. Photo: Getty Images.

