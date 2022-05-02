Here is the full list of nominated players...
1. GEORGE HONEYMAN
A 27 year-old attacking midfielder at Hull City who played under Grant McCann as the Tigers lifted the League One title last season. Wants to stay at Hull, but out of contract at the end of the season and a one-year extension has yet to be activated by the club. Will probably remain in the Championship anyway. Photo: Getty Images
2. MALLIK WILKS
A 23 year-old wide player who is out of contract at Hull City at the end of the season and expected to leave. Signed for Posh boss Grant McCann twice before so don't rule it out. Photo: Getty Images.
3. CAMERON BORTHWICK-JACKSON
A 25 year-old left-sided defender at Burton Albion. A consistent sort who can operate as a wing-back which is a plus. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images).
4. STEVEN BENDA
A 23 year-old German goalkeeper who made a favourable impression in nine Posh appearances on loan from Swansea earlier this year. Not wanted by Swansea, but wages could be an issue. Photo: Getty Images.
