The Peterborough United transfer task force are happy with their work so far this summer - are you?
Barry Fry insists two months of hard graft from the Peterborough United transfer task force is beginning to pay off.
Director of football Fry, club co-owner Darragh MacAnthony and first-team boss Darren Ferguson have been working around the clock to bolster the Posh squad ahead of a return to Championship football for the first time in eight years.
Fans had shown frustration at a lack of signings until new goalkeeper David Cornell was unveiled on Monday. He was quickly followed by classy midfielder Jorge Grant and striker Jack Marriott whose return to Posh was confirmed today (July 1)
“We haven’t stopped since our first meeting soon after we clinched promotion,” Fry said. “It’s been a slog at times and frustrating at other times, but we are pleased with the business we have done so far this summer.
“Several other bids have been made and meetings have taken place so hopefully we will announce more signings very soon.”