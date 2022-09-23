The Peterborough United team the PT would pick to face Port Vale as Posh ponder a return for Jack Marriott
Peterborough United need to decide whether or not Jack Marriott will return to the starting line-up against Port Vale after his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.
Marriott is not the only selection dilemma either, with Joe Ward also returning to full fitness, can Posh find space for club captain Jonson Clarke-Harris alongside Marriott as well as Joe Ward, who will likely be fit to start, Nathan Thompson and Kwame Poku, who put on his best performance of the season to date on Tuesday night.
I have picked a team that has a place for all of these players but to do it, I have switched to a 4-4-2 formation.
A reminder, this is not the team I believe Grant McCann will pick, with the actual Posh boss expected to stick with the 4-3-3.