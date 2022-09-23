News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United need to find a place for Jack Marriott in the starting line-up.

The Peterborough United team the PT would pick to face Port Vale as Posh ponder a return for Jack Marriott

Peterborough United need to decide whether or not Jack Marriott will return to the starting line-up against Port Vale after his goal against Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

By Ben Jones
Friday, 23rd September 2022, 5:00 am

Marriott is not the only selection dilemma either, with Joe Ward also returning to full fitness, can Posh find space for club captain Jonson Clarke-Harris alongside Marriott as well as Joe Ward, who will likely be fit to start, Nathan Thompson and Kwame Poku, who put on his best performance of the season to date on Tuesday night.

I have picked a team that has a place for all of these players but to do it, I have switched to a 4-4-2 formation.

A reminder, this is not the team I believe Grant McCann will pick, with the actual Posh boss expected to stick with the 4-3-3.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

The only option but a very good one, has helped keep the scores down on the disappointing run Posh hope to be emerging from.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. JOE TOMLINSON

Dan Butler is Posh's best left-back but such is his importance that he can't be rushed back after such a long lay-off. Posh therefore need a left-back so I would play a left-back, therefore Joe Tomlinson should come in. Harrison Burrows is still very young and given his form, should be given a break from first-team duties.

Photo: Joe Dent

3. JOSH KNIGHT

With Ronnie Edwards on international duty, Knight becomes the obvious choice to slot it and reform a two-man partnership with Frankie Kent that served Posh so well the last time they were in League One.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. FRANKIE KENT

Kent has always looked best at the right of a back two and that will have been boosted by a first clean sheet in six, albeit against weakened opposition.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

