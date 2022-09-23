2. JOE TOMLINSON

Dan Butler is Posh's best left-back but such is his importance that he can't be rushed back after such a long lay-off. Posh therefore need a left-back so I would play a left-back, therefore Joe Tomlinson should come in. Harrison Burrows is still very young and given his form, should be given a break from first-team duties.

Photo: Joe Dent