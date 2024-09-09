The PT has picked a team capable of winning three points against a team who haven’t lost away from home since January 1. The Imps will equal a club record of 12 games unbeaten on the road if they avoid defeat at Posh.
We’ve made three changes to the Posh starting line-up from the 2-0 defeat at home to Wrexham last time out in League One.
It’s the usual 4-1-2-3 formation.
1. JED STEER
Back-up goalkeeper Nicholas Bilokapic generally played well in the last Posh match at Gillingham, but he still didn't eradicate all the daft errors that tend to haunt him. The more experienced Steer is therefore back for the more important League One game. Photo: Joe Dent
2. SAM CURTIS
The on-loan right-back has scored an international goal since his last Posh appearance. He plays against Lincoln City, but it's already clear Posh have an excellent back-up in James Dornelly. Photo: Joe Dent
3. JACK SPARKES
The left-back has only shown flashes of his best form so far this season, but Posh let his deputy Harley Mills leave on loan for Enfield Town last week so Sparkes is now a shoo-in selection. Photo: Joe Dent
4. OSCAR WALLIN
Wallin will hopefully be refreshed after spending some time in his native Sweden. He moves across to right centre-back in place of Emmanuel Fernandez in our team and as a right-footed player he should be more comfortable there. Fernandez has done okay, but Wallin needs to play and so does his new central defensive partner. Photo: Joe Dent
