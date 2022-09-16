News you can trust since 1948
Josh Knight in spectacular action for Posh against Fleetwood on Tuesday. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Peterborough United team the PT would pick at Bolton if assist king Joe Ward is missing

Peterborough United have a selection dilemma if assist king Joe Ward misses the trip to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

By Alan Swann
Friday, 16th September 2022, 4:11 pm

This is the team the PT would pick if Ward is absent.

We’ve gone for a 4-3-3 formation as there is no obvious right wing-back replacement for Ward.

1. LUCAS BERGSTROM

Not even a debate to be had for the goalkeeping position. Bergstrom almost pulled of a minor miracle to keep out Fleetwood's goal last time out.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

2. NATHAN THOMPSON

It's good news the 31 year-old is fit enough to play, but he hasn't been at his best in a stop-start season. The only right-back at the club with any experience so he's a shoo-in.

Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

3. FRANKIE KENT

The centre-back's best Posh form came as the right centre-back in a flat back four so that's where we are playing him at Bolton.

Photo: Joe Dent

4. RONNIE EDWARDS

If Ward was fit I would give serious consideration to leaving Edwards out and playing Nathan Thompson in the middle of a back three, especially as the teenager can't play the following Saturday as he will be on international duty. Edwards stays in as Josh Knight has rarely looked comfortable on the left. The return to fitness of Kelland Watts can't come soon enough for Posh.

Photo: Joe Dent

