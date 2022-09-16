This is the team the PT would pick if Ward is absent.
We’ve gone for a 4-3-3 formation as there is no obvious right wing-back replacement for Ward.
1. LUCAS BERGSTROM
Not even a debate to be had for the goalkeeping position. Bergstrom almost pulled of a minor miracle to keep out Fleetwood's goal last time out.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
2. NATHAN THOMPSON
It's good news the 31 year-old is fit enough to play, but he hasn't been at his best in a stop-start season. The only right-back at the club with any experience so he's a shoo-in.
Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com
3. FRANKIE KENT
The centre-back's best Posh form came as the right centre-back in a flat back four so that's where we are playing him at Bolton.
Photo: Joe Dent
4. RONNIE EDWARDS
If Ward was fit I would give serious consideration to leaving Edwards out and playing Nathan Thompson in the middle of a back three, especially as the teenager can't play the following Saturday as he will be on international duty. Edwards stays in as Josh Knight has rarely looked comfortable on the left. The return to fitness of Kelland Watts can't come soon enough for Posh.
Photo: Joe Dent