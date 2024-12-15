Malik Mothersille in action for Posh against Crawley Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Peterborough United star Malik Mothersille insists winning was all that mattered on Saturday.

Posh did their best to throw away dominant positions in yesterday’s 4-3 win over Crawley Town at the Weston Homes Stadium and it took a quite brilliant assist from Mothersille to tee up Cian Hayes for a superbly finished final winning goal.

But Mothersille, who is now in the top six for assists in League One with four, was happy enough with a three-point haul which lifted Posh up a couple of places to 13th. The former Chelsea Academy player has also scored six goals so he’s reached double figures for goal contributions this season.

"Stats are important for attacking players these days,” Mothersille told the Posh Plus service. “So I’m happy with mine, although I will still be pushing for more. For our winning goal I picked up the ball close to our penalty area and saw there was a lot of space and once I got going I knew they wouldn’t be catching me.

“The shot wasn’t on for me and I saw Cian coming up so I concentrated on setting him up on his left foot and he finished it well. We shouldn’t be having to score four goals to win a game, but although we were conceding goals I always fancied we would score if we had to. The defending is not just down to the defenders though as we all have to help.

“We need to get things right as a team, but we won the game which was the priority no matter how we did it. I can still sharpen up some more and kick on, but as a team we know if we click going forward no-one is stopping us. We are very good in transition.”

Injury victim Kwame Poku has the most League One goal assists for Posh this season with five. Ryan Barnett of Wrexham has the most with seven.