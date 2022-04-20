The Peterborough United player of the season knows he can get even better

Ronnie Edwards in action for Posh.

Edwards, who is just 19 and playing his first full season in the Posh first XI, was a clear winner from experienced defender Nathan Thompson in second and midfielder Jeando Fuchs in third.

Thompson hasn’t played because of a shoulder injury since February 19, while Fuchs only arrived at London Road in January from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United.

Centre-back Frankie Kent, striker Jonson Clarke-Harris and defender Josh Knight completed the top six.

Other players to receive votes were Oliver Norburn, Harrison Burrows, Sammie Szmodics, Joe Ward, Dai Cornell, Jack Marriott, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku, Steven Benda and Ricky-Jade Jones.

On-loan goalkeeper Benda only played nine games for Posh before a broken finger ended his season.

Siriki Dembele also picked up a couple of votes and he left the club in January!

Edwards gave an interview to the Posh media team recently and expressed surprise at how many games he has played this season.

The England youth international has started 28 Championship matches and made 35 appearances in total.

“I’ve surprised myself,”Edwards stated. “I didn’t think I’d play this much so soon. I’ve tried to take every opportunity that came my way and it’s been a successful season for me.

“I can improve and that will come with age and experience. I know I have to get better defensively.

“It’s been a big learning curve for me. I know if I give the ball away at Championship level there’s an eight out of 10 chance a goal will be scored.

“I prefer playing in a back three as I get more chance to get on the ball, but I’m just grateful to the club for showing faith in me and giving me the confidence to play in the Championship.

“The training is good as well. I go through clips all the time with (assistant manager) Cliff Byrne which is really useful.”

Edwards made his first Posh start at the age of 17 in an EFL Trophy game against Burton at London Road in September, 2020.

He made his first Football League start in a 1-1 League One draw at MK Dons in December, 2020.