Tom Brady. Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.

The 24 year-old, a summer signing from League One rivals Exeter City, has been a standout star in recent Posh matches, most recently in Tuesday night’s 5-1 thumping of neighbours Northampton Town.

Collins joined Posh despite interest from Championship clubs, among them Rotherham United who were managed at the time by his old Exeter boss Matt Taylor.

MacAnthony compared Collins to a legendary American Football quarterback in the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast.

Archie Collins on top of the Posh celebrations against Northampton Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

"Archie Collins is the Tom Brady of our side,” MacAnthony enthused. “How is he still in League One? The way he plays, Premier League clubs should be looking at him. Ronnie Edwards is a quarter-back for us, but Collins is the main quarter-back. He’s comfortably one of the best central midfielders in League One.

"We did well to get him and credit to the manager and his coaches for developing a style of play which suits the players we have.

"Many feared we would be lost without a proper right-back when Peter Kioso left, but the manager knew what he had in the building with Jadel Katongo, a top, top player who is learning quickly and is building an understanding with Kwame Poku. Manchester City have a great young player in Jadel as he is comfortable on the ball and can step inside to receive it.

"We have one of our own like that in James Dornelly who unfortunately is injured at the moment. I loved how James, at his young age, took a penalty in a shootout this season and stuck it into the top corner. That’s the sort of thing we get excited about here.

Posh player Jadel Katongo challenges for the ball against Northampton. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com.

“You don’t always have to look outside a club for new players. Sometimes the players you need are already in the building. Eight of the regular starting line-up this season were at the club last season. Many thought we’d had a re-build when it was more a re-tooling. We have a management and coaching here staff who know what they are doing and they should be trusted.

“The reality of having such a young side is they will play brilliantly, but they won’t win every game. And credit to our fans as they’ve been okay with that. They have stuck with us.