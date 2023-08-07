News you can trust since 1948
Nicholas Bilokapic was rated as Peterborough United best player on the opening day by the whoscored.com website.
The Peterborough United, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers, Exeter City and Wigan Athletic players who make the list of League One's best players on the opening day - picture gallery

Posh started the season with an encouraging victory at Reading to fire up the promotion hopes.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:02 BST

It lead to two players being named in League One’s top 20 best performing players on the opening day by industry website whoscored.com

The list is perhaps not surprisingly dominated by Barnsley players after their crushing 7-0 win over Port Vale.

Here is the top 20 in full. Let us know your thoughts via our social media channels.

Get the latest Posh news here.

1. Devante Cole (Barnsley)

10 Photo: George Wood

8.70

2. Jon Russell (Barnsley)

8.70 Photo: Charlotte Tattersall

8.51

3. Barry Cotter (Barnsley)

8.51 Photo: George Wood

8.45

4. Charlie Wyke (Wigan Athletic)

8.45 Photo: Ashley Allen

