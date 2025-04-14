The ‘Barry Fry FInal’ at Wembley couldn’t have gone any better according to the man himself.

The Peterborough United director of football had been a busy media presence in the build-up to the Vertu Trophy Final because of his past association with Birmingham City, where he remains a popular figure after leading them to a promotion and EFL Trophy double in 1995.

But there was no doubt where the 80 year-old’s allegiance lay on Sunday. He described it as a ‘perfect day’ when BBC Radio Cambridgeshire caught up with him after goals from Harley Mills and Hector Kyprianou had secured a 2-0 Posh win in front over of over 71,000 fans.

Birmingham had clinched the League One title without playing the day before the final and they still have six matches to play.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson applauds the fans after the Vertu Trophy Final win over Birmingham City. Photo Darren Wiles.

"It was the perfect day as David beat Goliath and we showed what great young talent we have at the club,” Fry said. “We have the youngest squad in the country, but we beat the best side in League One. We were underdogs, but the manager has masterminded another trophy win and I couldn’t be prouder of him, our chairman and each and every player.

“Our fans deserved this day as well. It was an amazing event with 70-odd thousand in the ground. We only had 19k there, but our fans are special, there just isn’t enough of them.

“We’re lucky to have Darren Ferguson. He’s managed us in over 650 games and he has a hat-trick of Trophy wins alongside four promotions. The work he does improving young players is second to none.

"I’m so pleased for Harley and for Hector. I've seen Harley score free kicks like this one many times in the under 18s and the under 21s. He has always had that talent. Harley was rightly named man-of-the-match as he also defended very well.

"Hector has had a terrible year with injuries so it was good to see him back to his best. He’s been playing catch-up all season.

"We’ve under-achieved as a club this season, no doubt about that. The players set their own standard and we've all fallen way below them, but there have been mitigating circumstances, not that our manager ever resorts to making excuses.

"But this was another magical day at Wembley. It was a nervous 55-60 minutes as the game just went on and on in the second-half, but the lads put in a big shift and they deserved their win, especially as no-one thought we could do it.”